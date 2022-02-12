Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

