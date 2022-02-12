Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,193 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Perdoceo Education worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $715.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

