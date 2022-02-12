Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

