Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.28 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

