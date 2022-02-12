Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 104,790 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,790 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Orange by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 217,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Orange by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 124,285 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.26 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.