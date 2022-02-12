Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $10.23 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 249,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 533,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JQUA opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $45.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.