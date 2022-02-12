Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 179,636 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)
