Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 179,636 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.