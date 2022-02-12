GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.82 Million

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $216.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GPRO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.