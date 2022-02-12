Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.