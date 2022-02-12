Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,718 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $559.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

