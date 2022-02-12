Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 702 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

MCK stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.