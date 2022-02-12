Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 102,821 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,581,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

