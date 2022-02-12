Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

