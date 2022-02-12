Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 833.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,930 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

