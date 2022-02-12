Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,571 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.77. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

