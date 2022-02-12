GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GRRB stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

