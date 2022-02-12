Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237,951.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $237,951.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00104324 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

