Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.90.

GWLIF opened at $31.35 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

