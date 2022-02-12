Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 1,712 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $303,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Clark Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $172.50 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.