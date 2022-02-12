Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 1,712 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $303,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory Clark Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33.
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $172.50 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
