Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to Hold at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

