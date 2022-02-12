Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays raised Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of GCHEF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

