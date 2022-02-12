GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 52,436 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DURECT were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Finally, Antara Capital LP lifted its position in DURECT by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,458,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

