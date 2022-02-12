GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $560,000 Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 248.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.