GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 3,962 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of OC stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

