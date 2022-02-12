GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

