GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $541,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 101.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

