Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.10 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

