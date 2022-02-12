Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.07 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 126,507 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

