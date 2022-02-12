Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 173.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,878,000 after purchasing an additional 111,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $668.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.86 and a 200 day moving average of $636.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

