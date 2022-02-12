Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $144.25 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

