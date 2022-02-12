GYEN Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $513,779.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06861762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.08 or 0.99982518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006414 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

