Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 1,274,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.