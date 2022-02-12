Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

