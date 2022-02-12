Hamster (HAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $428,209.00

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $20.79 million and approximately $428,209.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.66 or 0.06871156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.43 or 0.99967193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.