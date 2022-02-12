Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.