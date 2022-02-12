Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 327,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,285. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

