Head to Head Comparison: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.41 $87.24 million $1.72 75.83 Altair Engineering $469.92 million 9.74 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -757.16

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 16.65% 47.22% 21.53% Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Associates and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $181.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.77%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Altair Engineering on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

