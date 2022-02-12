Head to Head Contrast: Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.00 $5.22 million $1.48 15.50 Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 4.19 $133.05 million $3.90 12.63

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A Enterprise Financial Services 29.50% 13.73% 1.50%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Elmira Savings Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

