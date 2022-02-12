Head to Head Review: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.34%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 103.36%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Coupang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.89 -$484.89 million N/A N/A Coupang $11.97 billion 3.30 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

