Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Financial Review

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 5.57% 1.43% 0.74% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 8.97 $72.19 million $0.19 159.85 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 7 0 3.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 52.57%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

