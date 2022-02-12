Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the January 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 63,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,164. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.