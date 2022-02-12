Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th.

ETR HDD opened at €2.77 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $841.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.38. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.61).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

