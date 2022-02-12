Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th.

ETR HDD opened at €2.77 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $841.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.38. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.61).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

