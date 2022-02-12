Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.84. 6,494,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,025% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

HTZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hertz Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

