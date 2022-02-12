Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

