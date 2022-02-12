HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,240 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.