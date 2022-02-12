HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

