HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

CRSP opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

