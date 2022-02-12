HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $358.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $226.54 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

