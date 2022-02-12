HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

