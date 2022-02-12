Honeywell International Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $186.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.